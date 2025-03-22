“Don’t write us off just yet”: Waranivalu

Source: New Zealand Fiji Football Incorporated

Despite suffering a 7-0 defeat to New Zealand in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Oceania Qualifier semi-final yesterday, veteran Bula Boys midfielder Tevita Waranivalu remains confident that his team will bounce back stronger in future qualifiers.

While their hopes of making history by securing a spot in their first World Cup were dashed last night, Waranivalu insists it’s too early to write them off.

He highlights the presence of many young players in the squad, who will only continue to improve as they gain more experience year by year.

“First of all we have a pretty young squad, in their 19s and 20s, some in their late 23s, so we’re still building and maybe next qualifier, we’ll be a team to reckon with.”

Although the loss was tough to swallow, Waranivalu emphasizes the valuable experience the team gained from playing against New Zealand.

He notes that the match offered important lessons, particularly in the area of fitness, which he sees as a key area for improvement moving forward.

