Discipline pays off for Kabara lads

Following team protocols and abstaining from alcohol and kava has benefited the Kabara Cricket team well, as they were crowned winners of the Super Eight tournament over the weekend.

The win was even sweeter for three of their players after they were named in the 14-member squad to represent Fiji at the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Sub-Regional Qualifier to be held in Samoa.

Kabara team captain Aminiasi Tadu says the dry training has paid off for the three players.

“Three of our boys managed to book their spot in the national team, hard work has truly paid off for the team, following strict rules and keeping God at the centre is the reason why our team is doing great.”

He adds that he is proud of the boys and their achievements.

The three players from Kabara are Dawson Maraiwai, Jioeli Qalobula and Apete Sokovagone.

The qualifier will be held from the 17th to the 24th of this month.