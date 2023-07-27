Dennis hopes for a clean fight in Formula E title showdown

Jake Dennis [Source: Yahoo News]

Jake Dennis is hoping for a clean fight on home soil this weekend as he bids to become Britain’s first world champion in the all-electric Formula E series.

It will be the first time since French great Alain Prost won the 1985 Formula One title at Brands Hatch that Britain has hosted the deciding race of an FIA-sanctioned single-seater world championship.

Avalanche Andretti driver Dennis told Reuters on Wednesday he was not expecting any special consideration in Saturday and Sunday’s races from those in the field not chasing the season nine title