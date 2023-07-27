U-19 Women's cricket postponed to tomorrow

[Source: Cricket Fiji/Facebook]

The Fiji Secondary Schools Under-19 Women’s Cricket competition enters its third round this week.

Suva Grammar School and Adi Cakobau Schools have emerged as strong contenders.

Suva Grammar School boasts several members of the national senior squad, which is preparing for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup EAP qualifiers in Vanuatu later this year.

Defending champions ACS will rely on their past success to defend their championship title.

Tailevu North College is another team to watch, as they remain undefeated after two rounds.

Meanwhile round three pool games that were supposed to be held this afternoon at Albert Park have been postponed to 1pm tomorrow at the same venue.