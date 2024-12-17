Two international tourneys for Fiji women’s cricket

[Source: Cricket Fiji/Facebook]

Cricket Fiji officials will use Suva Women’s Cricket League competitions to scout for talent for the national team for two international tournaments in March and October 2025.

Tournament coordinator and former Fiji Women’s Under-19 assistant coach, Joeli Matayawa, says the league will be held every weekend until February, and Cricket Fiji officials including him will be out to scout for talent that’ll be good enough to don the national jersey.

He says a national team will be selected for the Pasifica Island Competition to be held in Noumea and the 2025 Women’s ICC Qualifier, which Fiji will host in October.

“Yes this tournament will be to prepare and selecting players to represent Fiji in this two main competition in March and October. The first one is the Pasifica Island Competition in Noumea, and the second one is the Women’s ICC Qualifier which will be held in Fiji.”

He also says that the Lautoka Women’s Cricket League is set to get underway in the western division.

Matayawa is urging players who are hoping to make the national side to continue to work hard and give their best in the next few weeks of competition.