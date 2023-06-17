Root proves slow and steady still just as useful for England

England's Joe Root. [Source: Reuters Sports]

It seems slow and steady can still deliver in test cricket for England as, with all eyes on other free-scoring batters in the Ashes series opener, a more traditional Joe Root came to his side’s rescue once more.

Questions were raised over whether a thrill-seeking England that had previously amassed 11 wins in 13 tests under coach Brendon McCullum could continue with their attack-minded approach in an Ashes series against Australia.

Zak Crawley’s four off the very first ball was a signal of intent, with the runs continuing to flow. Even Australia, it seemed for much of the morning session at Edgbaston, could not tame “Bazball”.

However, the wickets also tumbled, with England in trouble on 175-6, as attacking players scored, and departed, quickly.

This is test cricket after all, and sometimes a cool head is still needed. Step forward someone familiar with standing firm when it matters, at all levels of the game.

Root picked off the singles and steadied the ship, something he has become an expert in his career, with a first century in eight years against Australia and a 30th in international test cricket digging England out of hole, again, in their hour if need.

If keeping his cool as others lost theirs was the order of the day early on, and even though other England players are more revered for their aggression, Root showed he has the full repertoire of shots late in his innings too, in-keeping with the “Bazball” theme.

Four of England’s five sixes came off Root’s bat, from smashes down the ground to reverse scoops over his head.

Stokes’s early declaration with England on 393-8 curtailed Root just as he was getting going, but an unbeaten 118 was more than sufficient for an afternoon’s work.

In the early stages of Root’s innings, a first Ashes series win in eight years looked a forlorn prospect for England, but happy to operate out of the limelight again, Root was again his team’s Mr Reliable, when it mattered most.