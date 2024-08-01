Passion off pitch impresses organizers

Fiji Cricket Super Eight tournament manager Joeli Matayawa says he has been impressed with the turnout of fans and supporters over the past few days at Albert Park.

Matayawa says he’s happy to know there are a lot of supporters out there for the sport of cricket and he hopes to have a bigger turnout during the final on Saturday.

He adds there has been a lot of improvement in the performance of participating teams since last year’s competition, especially those from the outer islands.

“The supporters have been coming in numbers every because most of these are their relatives coming from the islands, so this is the time the visit and meet them because they’re staying in the island. They’ve been coming in numbers from the beginning until today.”

Meanwhile, Kabara is currently playing Moce in the first semi-finals, while Lakeba is facing Suva and the winner of the two will be going head-to-head in the final on Saturday.

As of yesterday, Kabara led the points table in pool one with a total of three wins and nine points while Suva followed with two wins and seven points and Ono-i-Lau was in third place with a single win and five points.

In pool 2, Lakeba led with three wins and nine points while Moce followed with two wins and seven points, leaving Komo in third place with a single win and five points.