Muriyalo breaks barriers

[Source: Cricket Fiji]

Former Fiji women’s cricket player and captain Ruci Kaiwai Muriyalo is set to make history as she takes on the role of a cricket umpire at the Pacific Cup in Auckland on the 17th of this month.

Having concluded her playing career in Vanuatu during the International Cricket Council Women’s T20 East Asia Pacific World Cup qualifier last year, she is now gearing up for a new challenge.

Muriyalo will become the first Fijian woman to officiate as an umpire in a regional cricket tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

Expressing her excitement about the upcoming tournament, she says she is looking forward to the learning experiences in her new role.

Before the tournament kicks off, Muriyalo and High-Performance Manager Tomasi Nawaciono will undergo an ICC Umpire Tutor course.

This training will equip them to become accredited ICC Tutors, allowing them to deliver the ICC Level one Umpire Course in Fiji.

This initiative aligns with Cricket Fiji’s goal of having at least 50% of accredited local umpires as women by 2026.

Her ground-breaking involvement not only marks a significant chapter in her personal journey but also contributes to the broader objective of promoting diversity and inclusivity in cricket officiating.

The participating teams in the tournament include Cook Islands, Fiji, New Zealand Maori, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, and Vanuatu.