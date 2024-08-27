Sticks and plastic bats used to motivate school

Moce Secondary School defeated Cicia High School in their opening match of the Fiji Secondary Schools National Men’s Under 19 Cricket Tournament at Albert Park this afternoon.

In a gripping contest that had spectators on the edge of their seats, Moce secured a 47-run win, showcasing their skill and determination on the field.

Team Manager Teni Davui expressed pride in the team’s performance, noting that they have surpassed expectations and made significant strides in their journey.

“It was a bit hard for the boys, some of them its their first time in the field – during their first batting with Cicia some were very shy and not up to our expectations especially parents but still we managed to win.”

She adds just like any other team, they are here to win and will use their story of using sticks and plastic bats to fuel their motivation and pave their way forward in the competition.

The side look forward to more exciting match against Cricket Fiji Invitational team tomorrow at 9am.

Meanwhile, this tournament returns to the fold after a lapse of 18 years.

In other results, Ratu Finau Secondary School won by 103 runs against Ba Provincial Freebird Institute, Cricket Fiji Invitational won by seven wickets against Nabua Secondary Schools while John Wesley and Suva Grammar School drew.