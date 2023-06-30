MBHS U19 to defend cricket title

[Source: Cricket Fiji/ Facebook]

Defending Fiji Secondary Schools Southern Zone under 19 cricket champion Marist Brothers High School are through to the final.

This means the side will get to defend its title after beating Ratu Kadavulevu School in the the first Cup semifinal yesterday at Bidesi Park.

It was an impressive victory by Marist winning by seven wickets.

RKS batted first and scored 75 runs all out in the 12th over.

Jonecani Tagilala scored an impressive 46 runs while Roman Hughes, Cecil Browne and Pita of Marist took three wickets each.

Marist then scored 76 runs by the 6th over, with a fall of three wickets.

The Marist will now await the winner of the second semifinal between Suva Grammar School and Queen Victoria School on Monday.