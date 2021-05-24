Home

Cricket

Late England burst against India sets up final day thriller 

| @BBCWorld
August 16, 2021 6:30 am
India’s Ajinkya Rahane (L) sweeps the ball for four as England’s Jos Buttler (C) keeps wicket and England’s captain Joe Root (R) stands in the slips [Source: AFP]

The second Test is set for a grandstand finale after England made late inroads into the India batting on the fourth day at Lord’s.

England took three wickets for 20 runs to leave India 181-6, 154 ahead, with all four results possible on the final day.

A see-saw Test continued to fluctuate on a compelling Sunday at Lord’s, with England reducing India to 55-3, only for the tourists to grind it out through a partnership of 100 between Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

Article continues after advertisement

When Pujara fell for 45 off 206 balls – a third wicket for the tireless Mark Wood – it opened the door for Moeen Ali to remove Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja.

The gathering gloom added to the sense of theatre, with England only able to bowl the spin of Moeen and Joe Root despite the second new ball being available.

When the umpires finally decided it was too dark, with eight overs unbowled, the dangerous Rishabh Pant remained on 14 and Ishant Sharma four.

