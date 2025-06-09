Kabara out to defend title

Kabara is on the right track to defend their National Eastern Tournament title after securing their third win against Suva Warriors yesterday.

According to team manager Volau Baleyaga, Kabara arrived from the islands with a singular ambition: to defend their title.

They managed to beat Suva Warriors in their third match of the tournament, but Baleyaga believes there are a few more things the teams need to tighten up before their next match.

“We won the cup last year, and we’re here to win it again. We know it will not be easy, but we have been preparing for a long time to defend our title, and we will give our best during this competition to achieve our goal.”

Last year’s title win is still fresh in the minds of these players, and nothing will hold them back from doing it again this year.

With just two more matches remaining to book a spot in the knockout stages, Kabara remains focused and composed.

The team says that challenges faced during their preparation will not affect their morale.

The tournament is expected to conclude this weekend.

