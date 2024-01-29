Hurt drove Brisbane miracle but West Indies want more tests

West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite [Source: Reuters]

Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite credited injured pride for West Indies’ extraordinary upset of Australia in Brisbane on Sunday and said the Caribbean islanders needed more test cricket if they were to continue their revival.

West Indies were once the most feared team in the test game but expectations have lowered over years of decline, and Brathwaite’s touring squad were given little chance of success when they arrived in Australia to play the World Test Championship winners.

Those expectations were lowered still after a 10-wicket mauling in the first test in Adelaide but, spearheaded by young quick Shamar Joseph, they staged a remarkable turnaround to beat their hosts by eight runs in a Gabba thriller on Sunday.

Brathwaite said comments by former Australian pace bowler Rodney Hogg had cut particularly deep.

It was the first test win for West Indies over the men in the baggy green caps since 2003 and the first in Australia since 1997.

Brathwaite said it was essential that West Indies had more opportunities to play the longest format of the game if they were to build on the Brisbane triumph.

Perhaps the best news for Brathwaite was that young quick Joseph, who played through the pain to take a match-winning 7-68 at the Gabba and was named Man of the Series after his first two tests, was committed to the format.