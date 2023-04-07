Fiji cricket U19 to be selected on Monday

[Source: Cricket Fiji/ Facebook]

The Under-19 national cricket team is also taking part in the Easter Cricket Championship in Albert Park, Suva.

The team manager, Tevita Naulivou says this tournament is a great time to select the final squad that will be leaving to play in Darwin, Australia.

“We played two games and we lost. It’s good for us to let the under-19 player to play with the bigger teams like the teams from the island and we want for them to get used to playing with the older teams”

Article continues after advertisement

He says as a former national team captain and rep, he is pleased to see a lot of youngsters from the islands taking part.

Naulivou has thanked Cricket Fiji for allowing tournaments as such to take place.

The final squad will be selected following the tournament on Monday.