England's Wood expects limited role in Ashes at home

[Source: Reuters]

England seamer Mark Wood expects to play a limited role in their Ashes campaign at home later this year, owing to the team’s fast bowling options.

Wood was England’s leading wicket taker in the 2021-22 Ashes series in Australia, which they lost 4-0, but the 33-year-old has played only three tests since then due to injuries and workload management.

Wood is part of a fast bowling unit led by all-time leading wicket taker James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Jofra Archer, Matthew Potts, Saqib Mahmood, Ollie Robinson, Sam Curran and Olly Stone are also likely to fight for a place in the team for the Ashes, which will begin with the first test at Edgbaston on June 16.