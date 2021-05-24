England falls in second Ashes Test

Australia completed a 275-run victory in the second Ashes Test against England in Adelaide to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Set 468 runs to win, England was bowled out for 192 with 21 overs remaining on the final day of play in the day-night Test at Adelaide Oval.

England’s Jos Buttler faced 207 deliveries for 26 before treading on his stumps to be out-hit wicket in a losing cause.

He saw off 31.2 overs with Chris Woakes, who made 44, and another 14.2 with Ollie Robinson but stood on his stumps when going back to a shorter ball from Jhye Richardson.

England has never come from 2-0 down to win the Ashes in the series’ 139-year history.

[Source:BBC Sport]