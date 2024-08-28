Young cricketers join the fight against Drugs

[Source: Cricket Fiji / Facebook]

Cricket Fiji chair Meli Saubulinayau emphasizes the importance of engaging students in sports as a proactive measure to combat the rising drug issues in the country.

Speaking at the opening of the Fiji Secondary Schools National Men’s Under-19 Cricket Tournament at Albert Park yesterday, Saubulinayau highlighted the organization’s efforts to reach out to communities and involve young people in cricket.

He stresses that keeping youth active and involved in sports even during school holidays can serve as a powerful deterrent against falling into harmful activities, including drug use.

In his address, Saubulinayau urges the young cricketers to make positive choices and encouraged them to see sports as a pathway to a brighter future.

“We are taking Cricket to the communities, using the sport as a means of getting youths occupied especially with the increase in drug problems so we’re trying to get these youngsters occupied with this sport.”

The Cricket Fiji chair says that with numerous activities like the churchs and the upcoming Hibiscus Festival, there will be temptations, including drug use.

He urges students to stay focused on the tournament and prioritize what they came here to accomplish.

The tournament continues today at Albert Park in Suva.