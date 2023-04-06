Black Caps captain likely to miss World Cup

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson [Source: Reuters]

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson is likely to be ruled out of this year’s ODI World Cup.

This is after it was confirmed this morning that he has ruptured the ACL in his right knee.

He injured his knee when attempting to take a catch in his first match for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League just under a week ago.

Article continues after advertisement

He flew to New Zealand and scans have confirmed the diagnosis.

He faces at least six months out of the game.

The World Cup in India starts in October.

Williamson will have surgery on the knee in two-to-three weeks’ time after swelling subsides which will be followed by a long period of rehabilitation.