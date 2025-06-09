Australia topple S Africa top order to take charge of WTC final

[Source: Reuters]

South Africa were reeling on 43-4 at stumps on the first day of the World Test Championship final at Lord’s after dismissing defending champions Australia for 212.

Seamer Kagiso Rabada took 5-51 as South Africa’s bowling unit made a strong start to the match but their inexperienced batting line-up came under fire as soon as they began their reply.

Australia’s fast bowling attack proved as fearsome as anything South Africa had to offer and by the close of play they were firmly in command.

“I think we’re in a good spot. We’ve probably had a few missed opportunities with the bat to try and get a bigger total, but I think the wicket’s offered something all day,” said Australia’s Steve Smith.

South Africa trail Australia by 169 runs after a day on which 14 wickets fell and captain Temba Bavuma (3) and David Bedingham (8) will resume on Thursday with a daunting task ahead.

“We feel there is a lot of opportunity still left in the contest,” Rabada said.

A see-saw contest started with South Africa’s decision to put Australia in to bat in a calculated gamble on a good pitch but with cloudy conditions that Bavuma sought to capitalise on.

It was vindicated when Rabada and Marco Jansen took two wickets each to leave Australia struggling on 67-4 at lunch, with Marnus Labuschagne’s first innings as an opener ending after 17 runs and the returning Cameron Green lasting only three balls.

When the sun came out at the start of the second session, however, Smith and Beau Webster added 79 runs for the fifth wicket before Smith was dismissed by part-time spinner Aiden Markram for 66.

It was the only wicket to fall in the afternoon session as Australia advanced to 190-5 at tea, only for fortunes to swing back South Africa’s way after tea as they took Australia’s last five wickets for 22 runs in 6.4 overs.

Keshav Maharaj bowled Alex Carey (23) attempting an injudicious stroke, followed by two wickets for Rabada who removed Pat Cummins for one and induced Webster into a thick edge with extra bounce. Webster top scored with a test-best 72 in his fourth appearance for Australia.

Jansen bowled Nathan Lyon to end with figures of 3-49 and Rabada completed his five-wicket haul by castling Mitchell Starc.

South Africa came in to bat with 90 minutes left in the day’s play and lost Markram in their first over as he chopped the ball onto his boot and then the stumps to give Starc a first wicket.

The left-armer also snagged Ryan Rickelton for 16, encouraged into a drive and well caught by Usman Khawaja at first slip, as South Africa fell to 19-2.

Wiaan Mulder, dropped on one, lasted 44 balls but made only six runs as he looked thoroughly uncomfortable after being promoted to number three in the order and Tristan Stubbs was clean bowled by Josh Hazlewood for two shortly before the close.

