Australia in control of second Ashes Test

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 19, 2021 6:56 am
England produced another dismal batting collapse on day three of the second Ashes Test against Australia in Adelaide.

Responding to Australia’s 473-9, the Englishmen fell from 150-2 to 236 all out.

Joe Root and Dawid Malan batted throughout the first session.

However, Root’s dismissal, caught at slip off Cameron Green for 62, sparked the loss of four wickets for 19 runs in 36 balls.

Malan was also caught at slip for 80 before Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler followed for five and naught respectively in a familiar procession.

Ben Stokes hung around for 98 balls for 34 runs and Chris Woakes made a sprightly 24, the only hint of resistance as Mitchell Starc took 4-37 and Nathan Lyon 3-58.

Australia, 1-0 up in the series after the first Test, could have enforced the follow-on in the final session but instead opted to bat again.

David Warner was run out for 13 as the hosts reached 45-1, already leading by 282 and in complete control of the Test.

[Source:BBC Sport]

