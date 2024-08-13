32 coaches for ‘Cricket for Good’ program

[Source: Cricket Fiji/ Facebook]

Season four of the ‘Cricket for Good’ program began yesterday with training for 32 youth coaches at the Coral Coast Christian Centre in Deuba.

Over the next week and a half, they’ll receive training in various areas, including the Ministry of Youth and Sports’ Seeds of Success program, Cricket Fiji’s program, Oceania Rugby’s Safeguarding in Sports, community coaching accreditation from the Fiji National Sports Commission and First Aid from St. John Association of Fiji.

The Fiji Police Force will also conduct a session on drug awareness, a critical issue for today’s youth.

After training, the coaches will roll out the Cricket for Good program in communities from Nadi to Suva, focusing on violence and gender issues.

The program is supported by Team Up, Cricket Australia and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.