Chua excited for cultural and football exchange

Fiji national women’s coach Angeline Chua. (second from left) [Photo Credit: Angeline Chua/ LinkedIn]

Fiji national women’s coach Angeline Chua is looking forward to today’s friendly match against the Maori women’s team.

The friendly is seen as a dual-purpose event with a chance for tactical growth and a meaningful cultural exchange.

Chua explained that while the team is focused on improving their skills, they are equally eager to embrace the cultural experience that comes from engaging with a team that shares a rich Indigenous background.

The match is set to take place at a local venue where both teams will have the chance to interact, share stories, and speak about their cultural traditions.

Chua believes that such experiences go a long way in building stronger ties within the region’s sporting community.

Fiji Kulas will take on Maori women at 4pm at the Fiji FA Ba Academy.