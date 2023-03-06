Byrne raises concerns on language barrier

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne says circumstances in Super Rugby matches has always been an issue for the team and one is language barrier.

The Warratahs got the better of the side after nailing the Drua to a 46-17 win in round two.

The Drua played with 13 men for a few minutes in the second half due to an injured prop and a yellow card which was costly for the side.

Byrne says circumstances as such is a barrier for Drua.

“Last week we had a HIA where the doctors spoke in English to a player and he didn’t get the question right, he didn’t understand the question and we had to stand him down for 12 days.. There’s challenges for us but I’m not making any excuses because we went hard at them”

He adds, although there are issues as such, it is not an excuse for the team as they still give in their all.

Byrne says they will go back, recover and get back on the grind for their match at Churchill Park.

Fijian Drua will face Crusaders at 3pm on Saturday at Churchil Park in Lautoka.

You can catch the live coverage of this match on FBC Sports HD on the Walesi platform.