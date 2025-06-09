Burnes joins FRU Board

Former Fijiana XVs captain Lailanie Burnes has been voted onto the FRU Board, replacing Laijipa Naulivou as Director of Rugby at the annual general meeting that concluded in Lami this afternoon.

The position had been vacant since Naulivou was terminated in February over comments she made about lesbianism.

Burnes says she’s humbled by the opportunity to join the board, adding that it’s a dream come true.

Article continues after advertisement

She also says it’s a proud moment to represent her province of Lomaiviti.

Burnes extended her gratitude to Nadi and Yasawa Rugby for nominating her, which she sees as a chance to represent other women in rugby.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.