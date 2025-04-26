Burese leaps for gold

Pita Burese of Sacred Heart College has taken out the gold medal in the senior boys high jump finals at the 2025 Coca-Cola Games Championships.

The year-13 student leaped a height of 2.01 meters to finish in first place, while Sitiveni Kuanaivalu settled for second with a jump of 1.98m.

Finally in third place sits Paulo Vakarewa of South Taveuni Secondary School at 1.95m.

Meanwhile, the 800m finals are currently underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, and you can watch it Live on FBC TV.

