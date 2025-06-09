Bula FC set for historic OFC Pro League opener

[Source: Bula FC/ Facebook]

Bula FC have completed their arrival in New Zealand as preparations intensify for Saturday’s opening round of the inaugural OFC Pro League, with the club focused on delivering a strong first showing in Fiji football’s new professional era.

Among the squad embracing the moment is midfielder Maikah Dau, who described the build-up to the competition as both exciting and motivating as the team trains alongside experienced internationals and seasoned professionals.

“I’ve been really excited throughout this whole process. To be playing and training with boys who have played at national and professional level is something I’m really proud of.”

Article continues after advertisement

Training sessions have also given players the opportunity to work closely with Fiji football great Roy Krishna, an experience Dau says has already added value to his development.

“It’s a really special moment. get to learn a lot just by being around him and seeing how he approaches the game. It’s a great opportunity to improve.”

Dau said the team’s travel to New Zealand was smooth and that the focus has now shifted fully to match preparation as the countdown continues toward kickoff.

Beyond the football, representing Bula FC in the first professional league of its kind carries strong personal meaning.

As Bula FC prepare to make history this weekend, Dau also took time to acknowledge the people who supported his journey to this point.

Bula FC will open their OFC Pro League campaign on Saturday against Vanuatu United FC at 2pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.