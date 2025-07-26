Brave Muaniweni College falls in final

A brave and determined Muaniweni College outfit nearly beat Adi Cakobau School in the Eastern Zone Weet-Bix Raluve under 18 final at the Queen Victoria School ground in Tailevu.

Muaniweni lost 15-10 in a tight and entertaining contest.

Despite the loss, Muaniweni will feature in the national quarterfinals for the first time.

Both teams were locked at 10-all with less than 10 minutes to play before ACS scored the winner.

ACS used their experience of playing on the big stage but the minnows didn’t hold back and never looked like a team that played their first final.

In the U16 final, ACS beat St Vincent College 17-nil.

