Some in overseas yet to be interviewed: Saukuru

The Commission of Inquiry that is investigating the death of the late boxer, Ubayd Haider, has interviewed all the local individuals that may have information according to Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru.

Saukuru says he can’t reveal any other details at the moment because investigations are ongoing.

However, he says that a few individuals from overseas are left to be interviewed.

Article continues after advertisement

He says once everything is done the report will be made public.

Haider was rushed to the Nadi Hospital following his loss to China’s Runqi Zhou in the IBO Asia Pacific Super Featherweight bout at a South Pacific Boxing Promotion event on October 26.

He passed away at Lautoka’s Aspen Hospital on November 10 and was laid to rest at the Raralevu cemetery.