Singh admits losing focus after brother’s collapse

Fiji’s Sebastian Singh opened up about his recent fight against Tonga’s Tonga Tongotongo, admitting he couldn’t give his best after witnessing his brother, Ubayd Haider, collapse earlier that evening.

Singh’s match followed Haider’s bout with Rungi Zhou, which ended in the ninth round with Haider later being rushed to the hospital.

“For me as a human being, or anyone for that matter wouldn’t be okay at the moment. On the fight day, I was quite myself. Not taking anything from my opponent, he fought a beautiful fight but I didn’t fight the fight I was supposed to fight.”

Despite the challenging circumstances, Singh took pride in pushing through and fighting his opponent till the eighth round.

He thanked fans for their support, asking for prayers for his brother’s recovery.