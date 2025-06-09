Samoa ready to rumble

[Source: Panapasa Daunakamakama/ Facebook]

A strong contingent of 12 boxers from Samoa will compete at the Tri Nations Amateur Boxing Tournament at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva this weekend.

Team manager Leiataualesa Roebeck expressed the team’s excitement about participating in the event, saying they are proud to be in Fiji and eager to showcase their skills on the regional stage.

Samoa has been preparing well in advance for this tournament, and they are adamant of making their country proud.

“We’ve been preparing for like five weeks, to come here to Fiji to play against them, New Zealand and Australia for the under-17 and under-19.”

He adds that their target for this tournament is to walk away with their medals, and looking at his boys performances during training over the past few weeks, he is adamant that they can.

The tournament will be held on Friday and Saturday, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC 2.

