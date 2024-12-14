Ravalaca claims fourth-round victory

Mikaele Ravalaca lit up the ring in Melbourne last night, securing an impressive fourth-round technical knockout against Alec Kumar in the 61 kg category of the Big Time Boxing Promotion.

The 21-year-old put on a dazzling display of skill and power, overwhelming his opponent with a barrage of punches that left the referee no choice but to call the fight early.

The energetic crowd erupted as Ravalaca’s relentless attack sealed the win in what was shaping up to be a six-round contest.