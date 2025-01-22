Passion fuels Hazelman’s boxing journey

Robin Hazelman [right] and Joseph Kwadjo [left]

Boxer, Robin Hazelman’s journey from Savusavu to the professional boxing ring is one driven by passion and life lessons.

Inspired by legends like Muhammad Ali, Hazelman has faced challenges head-on, building a career by hard work and tough decisions.

In his early days, Hazelman took half-days off work in Nadi to pursue amateur boxing, but opportunities were scarce.

Frustrated, he asked his coach to help him turn professional.

After two exhibition bouts, he made his pro debut against Malakai Marama, losing on points but bouncing back with a victory over Mathew Michael.

Hazelman’s career hit a rough patch in 2021 during a chaotic fight against Kunal Nair, which led to police intervention and his relegation to exhibition bouts.

Learning from his mistakes, he wrote an apology to the boxing board, earning his way back into the professional circuit.

With experience against top local and international fighters, including Sebastian Singh, Hazelman is confident about his chances in the ring.

“Despite losses in my career, I believe I have gained enough experience to take on Joseph Kwadjo. I am training hard for the bout, let’s see what happens in the ring.”

The main event of the Blue Water Boxing Promotions will see veteran Joseph Kwadjo take on Hazelman at Vodafone Arena, Suva on 22nd of February.