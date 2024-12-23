Nyika ready for Jai Opetaia in IBF title fight

David Nyika is stepping up to face defending champion Jai Opetaia for the IBF world cruiserweight title with just three weeks’ notice.

Despite wearing the underdog tag going into the fight. Nyika is brimming with confidence.

The fight comes after Opetaia’s original opponent, Germany’s world No.1 Huseyin Cinkara, was sidelined with an ankle injury.

Opetaia, undefeated at 26-0, will now face Nyika, ranked world No.10 with a 10-0 record.

Nyika, who balances training with his job as a part-time caretaker in Gatton, west of Brisbane, humorously tied his day-to-day tasks to his boxing ambition.