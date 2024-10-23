IBO belt for Haider and Zho in the country

The IBO belt that Ubayed Haider and Runqi Zho will be fighting for during the South Pacific Boxing Promotion is in the country.

Promoter Freddy Chand expresses his enthusiasm for this international showdown, noting that it is a significant moment not just for the fighters but for boxing fans in the region.

Chand says this is a fight that many will want to witness, with the added excitement of Fiji vs China.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is the belt the Haider and counterpart Zho will be fighting for. So today we are holding a press conference regarding Asia Pacific Belt which will be fought between Haider and Zho and it’s a biggest break for Mr Haider.”

The evening will not only feature the Haider-Zho fight but also a main event that promises to deliver high stakes and fierce competition.

Winston Hill will face Lachlan O’Shea for the IBO Asia Pacific Super Welterweight Title, adding to the drama of the night.

The event will also welcome a special chief guest, former rugby star Sonny Bill Williams, who is expected to draw even more attention to the proceedings.

The program will be held this Saturday at Prince Charles Park and gates will open at 2pm.