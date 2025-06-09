Hosting boxing events not an easy task

[file photo]

As excitement builds for next week’s Stratum Zeg Kings “This is Boxing” event, promoter Naroom Buksh admits that putting together the fight card has been no easy task.

Buksh revealed that finances remain one of the biggest challenges, particularly when it comes to bringing in overseas fighters.

However, thanks to the strong backing of sponsors, Buksh says fans can look forward to a night of high-quality matchups featuring some of the best talent in the country.

“Especially when we have overseas boxers, the airfare is usually expensive. There’s plenty other things that comes into play. The venues, organising and hiring of workers. It’s not a very easy thing to bring about.”

He is encouraging fans to turn out in numbers next Saturday to witness top-tier boxing action live.

The event will take place at the Vodafone Arena in Suva and will be broadcast live on VitiPlus.

