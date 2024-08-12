Hill calls for more exposure

Jonathan Hill

Boxer Jonathan Hill believes that Fijian boxers have great potential and can reach greater heights given the right resources and support.

Hill, who recently won a bout against Rupeni Rokoratu under the South Pacific Boxing Promotion banner in Labasa, expressed that his opponent can excel with the right guidance and exposure.

He also mentioned that many boxers are skillful but have not been given the exposure they need and deserve.

“There are heaps of good fighters in Fiji it’s just there’s not much exposure for us, not enough competitions. I’m sure Rupeni is a good fighter but not enough competition, I’m sure if he gets enough competition he would have put up a good fight.”

Hill knocked Rokoratu out in the second round of their bout on Saturday.