Haider wins, calls out duo

Ubaya Haider formerly known as Nathan Singh defeated Mohammed Ali on unanimous points decision at the Vodafone Arena.

Fans enjoyed the entertaining encounter with many not expecting it to go the full length.

Despite his win, Haider praised Ali who brought his weight down to fight him.

Ali says Haider said he was going to put him to sleep but that didn’t happen.

After his win, Haider called out Mikaele Ravalaca and Rakuro Daunivavana.

Haider says Ravalaca is a non-issue for him.