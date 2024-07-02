Haider to determine Ratu's boxing journey

Lightweight boxer Simione Ratu

Lightweight boxer Simione Ratu says the upcoming fight against Ubayd Haider might be his last if he loses in the South Pacific Boxing Promotion.

Ratu says he has done his homework, knows which areas to target and has been preparing for over a month.

He adds that his training has been straightforward, with help from his father and brothers, who are also boxers.

“I’ve been saying that if I lose this fight, I will never fight again – this will be my last fight but I believe that I can bag this title but if I lose I will hang my boxing gloves and call it a day.”

The Naitasiri lad says there’s been a lot of talk about their age difference, but he won’t be bothered by it.

He plans to let his actions speak in the ring.

Meanwhile, in other fights, Olympian and Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Winston Hill will feature in the main bout against Ni-Vanuatu Roy Ser.

Fredrick Chand will go against Ni-Vanuatu Masing Warawara in the supporting bout, Shelvin Chand will meet Krishnil Chand while Ritesh Gounder will face Shamal Anuj.

The South Pacific Boxing Promotion will be held on the 10th of August at Subrail Park in Labasa.