Former heavyweight champion Joshua to have elbow surgery

[Source: Reuters]

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua said he will have elbow surgery this month that will sideline him for six to eight weeks as he eyes a comeback after a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September.

“I’m trying to get my body right,” Joshua told DAZN on the sidelines of the super middleweight title bout between Canelo Alvarez and William Scull in Riyadh on Sunday.

Joshua, a former WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO champion, was dethroned by Oleksandr Usyk in 2021 and lost the rematch the next year. Joshua then won four bouts straight before challenging Dubois for his IBF belt, but suffered the second stoppage loss of his career in a fifth-round knockout.

