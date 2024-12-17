Exciting year ahead for amateur boxing

Fiji Amateur Boxing coach Cam Todd

Fiji Amateur Boxing coach Cam Todd is planning to take a team to the United States of America in April next year.

Todd says they are expecting an exciting 2025 season, as he has a busy schedule lined up for our boxers.

He also says he will invite more overseas clubs to come and compete in Fiji.

Looking at the feedback he has been receiving from overseas clubs who visited the country this year, Todd says signs indicate they’ll be back.

“Big year next year, looking to take a team to USA next year. Some junior, youth, and elite sometime in April, we also have the Men’s and Women’s Worlds in September. And I would like to think of eight internationals, I want to bring teams back to Fiji. All of the teams that came this year love it here, so we want to keep bringing them here.”

With an exciting calendar lined up, Todd says boxers have continued with their preparations for the upcoming events.

Meanwhile, Fiji Amateur Boxing had the Golden Gloves finals over the weekend, which was their last event for the year.