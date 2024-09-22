Dubois stops Joshua in fifth round

[Source: BBC]

Former heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua’s, bid to become a three-time champion and return to the division’s top table ended in the most dramatic and unexpected fashion.

This is after Daniel Dubois sensationally dismantled fellow Briton, Joshua, in five rounds to stamp his mark in front of 96,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in England today.

The 27-year-old dropped Joshua a few times to retain the IBF heavyweight title and leave Joshua’s career in ruins.

Article continues after advertisement

Dubois stopped Joshua with an incredible counterright hook to secure the biggest win of his 24-fight career.

Joshua who won his first world title more than eight years ago suffered a fourth loss in his 32nd bout.

AJ who won a gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games worked himself back into mandatory challenger status, but the dominant nature of Dubois’ win left a huge question mark on Joshua’s next move.

An ecstatic Dubois, meanwhile, enjoyed the crowning moment which had eluded him after he was elevated to world champion when Oleksandr Usyk vacated the belt.