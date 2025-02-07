Don’t believe the no contest hype: Mason

Mikaele Ravalaca

Many boxing fans are predicting that it’s going to be a ‘no contest’ between Mikaele Ravalaca and Mohammed Ali when they clash in Blue Water Boxing Promotions’ main bout on the 22nd of this month.

However, Ali’s overseas coach, Bobby Mason, believes this will not be the case.

Mason says he respects everyone’s views and opinions but at the end of the day, it’ll be Ali and Ravalaca in the ring.

He also says it’s a fight that shouldn’t be missed.

“What I got to say to the fans is, please come out, support your local fighter, he’s worked hard, he’s been here and he’s put everything in, he has left everything in the ring just come out and support him, don’t believe the hype of the no contest because this is going to be a fight that you don’t want to miss.”

Local and overseas fans can watch all the 10 fights on pay-per-view for FJD99.

The event will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva on the 22nd of this month.