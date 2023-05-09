Davule out on points

[Source: Jone Koroilagilagi Davule/ Facebook]

Fiji amateur boxer Jone Koroilagilagi Davule has bowed out of the IBA World Championship underway in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The Nairai in Lomaiviti boxer lost to Mohammad Abu-Jajeh in the last round of 16 bout this morning.

All five judges scored 27-30 with the Jordan boxer winning by unanimous decision.

Davule and Mikaele Ravalaca are the first from Fiji to compete in any world boxing championship event.

Last week Davule created history by becoming the first Fijian to win a boxing match in a World Championship and also go past the first round.

They’re coached by Cam Todd.