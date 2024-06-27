Boxing to be brought back to life in Labasa

The South Pacific Boxing Promotion is reviving the sport in Labasa after a lapse of ten years.

The “Rumble in Labasa” was officially launched today at the LICI Building in Suva.

Promoter Freddy Chand says his promotion is here to stay and will create champions.

He adds it will be great to hype the sport in Labasa after a very long time and they look forward to a great turnout from the people of Labasa.

Olympian and Commonwealth Games bronze Winston Hill will feature in the main bout against Ni-Vanuatu Roy Ser, Ubayd Haider will face Simione Ratu.

Fredrick Chand will go against Ni-Vanuatu Masing Warawara in the supporting bout, Shelvin Chand will meet Krishnil Chand while Ritesh Gounder will face Shamal Anuj.

The South Pacific Boxing Promotion will be held on the 10th of August at Subrail Park in Labasa.