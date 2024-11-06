Boxing gains ground as RFMF defends title against Police

The Sukuna Bowl is bringing attention to boxing in Fiji, a sport that is less common compared to rugby, says Sukuna Bowl Boxing Secretariat, Joseva Tuisavulu.

Tuisavulu shared that while rugby is the sport youngest soldiers and police officers are accustomed to, the Sukuna Bowl competition serves as a valuable platform to promote and grow boxing in Fiji.

Representing either the Fiji Police Force or the Republic of Fiji Military Forces in the ring has become a source of pride for these athletes.

Article continues after advertisement

“It starts here, with the Sukuna Bowl. Most of these young officers are very proud to represent the police or army, and this is the platform for them.”

This year, the competition is set to be intense, with the RFMF looking to defend their title after taking the trophy from the Police last year.

The boxing competition will wrap up tomorrow at the LICI court in Laucala and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

The Sukuna Bowl soccer match will also be held tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 11 am.