Boxing Commission implements mandatory drug testing

Adi Narayan

The Boxing Commission of Fiji is taking steps to enhance safety and integrity in the sport by introducing mandatory drug testing for professional boxers starting next year.

The move comes as the Commission works to address challenges such as the lack of insurance coverage for boxers in Fiji.

Commissioner Adi Narayan emphasized that combat sports’ high-risk nature has made securing insurance impossible.

“No insurance company in Fiji wants to underwrite professional boxing. It’s a combat sport, high risk, brutal, so there is no insurance program in Fiji that we can insure our boxers.”

Starting in 2025, all professional boxers must undergo drug testing and provide results at weigh-ins.

The new policy is intended to ensure fair play and accountability.