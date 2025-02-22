Boxing action heats up in Suva tonight

The Vodafone Arena in Suva is set to ignite tonight as the Blue Water Boxing Promotions event takes center stage, featuring a stacked card of exciting matchups.

Headlining the event is the highly anticipated lightweight title clash between Mikaele Ravalaca and Mohammed Ali, a bout that has generated gained buzz and pre-fight tension.

Both fighters have promised a thrilling contest, and fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be an explosive showdown.

The card also features several other compelling fights, including a cruiserweight title bout between Paulo Ratumaikoro and Aliveriti Kauyaca, and a cruiserweight contest between Joseph Kwadjo and Robin Hazelman.

There will be 20 bouts in various categories with the gates opening at 5 pm.

The event will be available for viewing via pay-per-view on FBC’s VITI PLUS.

