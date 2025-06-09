Bluewater Boxing to host South Pacific title bout

For the first time, the Masa South Pacific title will be defended in Fiji as part of a new boxing event organized by Bluewater Boxing Promotions.

The main event will feature Bryan “The Punisher” Roberts, an Australian champion, taking on local fighter Kolinio “The Executioner” Luvelolo for the coveted Masa South Pacific Light Heavyweight Title.

According to promoter Samir Khan, Luvelolo has been training rigorously for the fight and is a good boxer who has faced some well-known fighters in the country.

Roberts, on the other hand, is a very talented boxer who has defeated local fighter Sylvain Inouye in a previous match in Australia.

“We have selected the boxers from the previous record, and some upcoming rising stars are taking part in this event, and we were observing them for a long time, and they are in this card.”

Khan says that Bluewater Boxing Promotions hopes to produce more upcoming and rising stars through this event.

He adds that the goal is to have more local boxers compete at an international level in the future.

