BCF eye new and fresh talent

Boxing Commission of Fiji Chair Adi Narayan is enthusiastic about discovering more hidden talent in Labasa during the South Pacific Boxing Promotion in August.

He also praised the young boxers who have risen to the occasion.

Narayan says their goal is to focus on grassroots development, and bringing the competition to Vanua Levu after an eight-year hiatus is a significant step in that direction.

“I think there a lot of talents as you can see on the poster, there are a lot of young boxers coming up and there will be six exhibition rounds and 11 professional rounds.”

He adds the commission is grateful to Promoter Freddy Chand and his team for the initiative to take a promotion to the North.

Narayan confirms that it is costly to have the competition in Labasa but the Ministry of Youth and Sports will be taking care of logistics financially.

The Promotion will be held on the 10th of August at Subrail Park in Labasa.