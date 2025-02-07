Bills quarterback Allen beats Jackson for 2024 league MVP award

[ Source : Reuters ]

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was named on Thursday the NFL’s Most Valuable Player for the first time, beating his Baltimore Ravens counterpart Lamar Jackson in a tight race for the honor.

A true dual-threat talent, Allen threw for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns in the 2024 regular season and ran in a dozen more scores as well, becoming the first quarterback to record multiple rushing and passing touchdowns in back-to-back games.

“I feel like my teammates wanted this more for me than I did,” said Allen. “I’m very honored.”

He memorably became the first quarterback with a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in one game during the Bills’ Week 13 win against the San Francisco 49ers, when he threw to – and then caught a lateral pass back from – Amari Cooper and ran into the end zone.

He led the Bills to their sixth straight playoffs appearance this year, where they lost in the AFC Championship to the Kansas City Chiefs.

A runner-up for the award twice before, Allen reportedly received 27 first-place votes to Jackson’s 23 for the award that is decided by a panel of sportswriters.

The result came as a surprise to some fans after Jackson, who enjoyed a near-pristine regular season with 41 touchdown passes and just four interceptions, had been named the First-Team All-Pro quarterback last month.

“I was pretty surprised, yea, given what we know about – typically – how the voting goes,” Allen told reporters. “Lamar was very deserving of this award as well. I’ve got nothing but love and respect for him and his game.”

The award was handed out at a star-studded NFL Honors ceremony hosted by hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg at New Orleans’ Saenger Theatre ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Arik Armstead was the recipient of the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, considered the NFL’s highest honor recognizing on-field performance and philanthropic efforts.